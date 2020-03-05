SAN DIEGO (WAND) - Police in San Diego say a 10-year-old boy was armed and fired two rounds at police officers on Thursday after barricading himself inside a backyard shed.
According to the San Diego Police Department, the boy’s parents called the department around 9:15 a.m. to report their child was in mental distress. They say he was harming himself with a hammer and knife.
When officers arrived at the home the boy ran to the backyard and barricaded himself in a shed. There was a shotgun in the shed.
Officers on scene say the boy armed himself and fired twice. No officers were hit, officials confirmed.
Dozens of police officers responded to the scene that prompted a stand-off. Homes near the shed were evacuated.
At 11:15 a.m. the boy surrendered to police. The boy was taken into protective custody and will have a medical evaluation.