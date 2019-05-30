CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - It is ever parent's worst nightmare, an online predator convincing their child to send sexual photos and even self-harm.
Chatham Police said a family may have come close to losing their 12-year-old little girl.
They are calling it a social media horror story.
The girl's mother came to police after discovering a predator was using the app Snapchat to prey on her daughter. Snapchat is a messaging app where pictures that are sent disappear after several seconds. It can also be used to send text messages.
The girl's mother saw a change in her behavior and noticed her school work was starting to suffer.
She learned a predator was convincing her child to send nude photos of herself and was grooming her to self harm.
The predator had even made a "countdown" agreement where they were both supposed to commit suicide together.
The mother told police she felt her daughter would have followed through with this based on her actions leading up to it.
"It is easier than most parents think for predators to gain access to children via social media," police warned parents. "Please, monitor your child's chat conversations and who they are communicating with."