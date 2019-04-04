AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – A person who claimed to be missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen is actually a 24-year-old man, per police.
NBC Chicago reports the person, identified by law enforcement as 23-year-old Brian Michael Rini of Medina, Ohio, appeared in Kentucky Wednesday and claimed to be Pitzen. Pitzen disappeared in 2011 from Aurora after his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, took him out of school and went to water parks around the Midwest. She was found in a Rockford motel room on May 14, 2011, after dying from an apparent suicide.
A note left in that room said Pitzen was safe in someone's care but would not be found. He was 6 years old at the time.
Rini told police he ran from two kidnappers in Ohio and crossed over a bridge into Kentucky. He was found wandering around in Newport, Ky. He described the kidnappers as "two male, whites, body-builder type build", according to a police report.
A DNA test on Rini was completed and confirmed he was not Pitzen. More details on Rini were not immediately available in the NBC Chicago report.
The station says other leads in the Pitzen case have happened. In 2014, a Rockton woman called police and said she saw a child who looked like Pitzen at her garage sale. That tip came after an age-progression projection image was released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It was never determined if that child was the missing boy.
Tips in the Timmothy Pitzen case should go to Aurora police by calling (630)256-5000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800)843-5678.