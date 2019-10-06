DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police are seeking a suspect who officers say shot a store owner several times with a BB gun during an attempted armed robbery.
Officers were called to a furniture store in the 1800 block of South Taylorville Road at about 11:28 a.m. Friday.
According to Sgt. Chris Copeland, the suspect pointed the gun at the store's 82-year-old owner and demanded money.
After a struggle, the owner was shot numerous times with the gun and suffered several small puncture wounds.
Copeland said the suspect left the store empty-handed. He described the suspect as a black male, between 18 to 20 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build and wearing a dark hat, blue jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (217) 423-8477 (TIPS).