SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — Police said a dispute over a Facebook post led to a 19-year-old woman stabbing a man three times late Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Watch Avenue at about 11:22 p.m.
During the dispute, police said, Cherele Hatchett grabbed a knife and stabbed the 20-year-old victim in the arm, leg and chest.
The victim was transported to a Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said that as of Thursday afternoon, his injuries are no longer being considered life-threatening.
Hatchett faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon.