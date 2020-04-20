DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died after an early Monday shooting in Danville, police said.
Officers said they responded at 1:14 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Columbus Street, where they found an unresponsive 21-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased.
A second 21-year-old Danville man was shot in the leg and went to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
Authorities learned the two men were together outside of a home when someone approached and fired gunshots. There is no suspect information available as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.