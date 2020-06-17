DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said one person was hurt in an early Wednesday morning shooting.
WAND News saw police putting crime scene tape up near the intersection of East Olive and North Lowber Streets. Decatur Police said they got the call at 3:09 a.m. to a report of a shooting and confirmed one person was shot.
WAND News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.
