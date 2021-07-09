CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WAND) — One person was injured Friday afternoon in a shooting in the area of Bradley Avenue and North State Street.
According to Champaign Police Spokesman Tom Yelich, the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. Further information about what happened at the scene and on the victim's condition was not immediately available.
WAND News will update this story once more information is released.
