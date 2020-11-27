MACON COUNTY, Il. (WAND) - One person was killed and two others were injured Thanksgiving Day after a crash on Illinois Route 121 in Macon County.
Emergency crews were called to Illinois Route 121 south of McDonald Rd. around 6:30 p.m.
Police said a silver GMC driven by 50-year-old Richard Brown of Clinton was driving north on Illinois Route 121 south of McDonald Rd. A white Toyota with a 48-year-old man from Bethany and a 33-year-old woman from Bethany was going south on Illinois Route 121 south of McDonald Rd.
Police said Brown crossed the center line and hit the white Toyota head on.
Both vehicles went into the ditch.
The man from Bethany died in the crash. The woman from Bethany and Brown were both transported to the hospital with injuries.
Brown was issued citations for Improper Lane Usage and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
The name of the man from Bethany who died is being withheld while family are notified. The name of the woman from Bethany was released, but WAND News is not identifying her at this time since she was in the same vehicle as the person who died.
