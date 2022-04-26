DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person arrived at a Decatur hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, per police.
Officers said the victim had non-life-threatening wounds. They went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.
It's unclear what led to this shooting, as police said the victim has not been cooperative.
WAND News will update this developing story as details are released.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.