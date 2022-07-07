DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since last month.
Emily Buchen was last seen on June 15 in Bloomington. Police said she may be trying to travel to Decatur.
Emily has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'4" and 131 lbs.
The public is asked to call 1-800=843-5678 or Bloomington Police if they have any information about Emily's whereabouts.
Both of the photos attached to this story are of Emily Buchen.
