DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 12-year-old juvenile is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot, according to police.
The Decatur Police Department reports officers responded to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in reference to a 12-year-old juvenile with an apparent gun shot wound.
After further investigation detectives determined the shooting occurred at the the intersection of William Street and East Avenue where they discovered multiple shell casing.
Police are currently investigating this incident. No arrest have been made at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734.
