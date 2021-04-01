LITTLE VILLAGE, Ill. (WAND) - A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot by police in Chicago, officers said.
Police said an "armed confrontation" early Monday led to the shooting, in which 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim.
At about 2:35 a.m., police said officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert in the Southwest Side neighborhood of Little Village and saw two males standing in an alley. Officers said an armed person ran from the area and was shot in the chest by police in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue.
Toledo died at the scene. Autopsy results showed a gunshot wound to the chest caused his death.
Police said they arrested the other person who ran from police. He faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Officers shared a picture of a gun they allegedly recovered from the scene.
According to NBC Chicago, he officer who shot Toledo is now on desk duty for 30 days as the shooting is investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Details have not been released by COPA about the shooting. A spokesman did not immediately respond when NBC Chicago requested comment Thursday.
