CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot Monday night in Champaign, police said.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Clock Street for the report of a shooting at at approximately 8:46 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm.
He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside playing with other children when he was struck by gunfire.
Police say, a white SUV with dark tinted windows was observed driving at a high rate of speed following the incident, and males in dark-colored clothing were seen fleeing the area on foot.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has additional information should contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
