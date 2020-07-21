CHICAGO (WAND) - Someone from a car opened fire on people attending a Chicago funeral, sending 14 people to area hospitals, police said.
At 6:30 p.m., police said a black vehicle came to the 1000 block of W. 79th St. Someone inside fired gunshots at funeral attendees, some of whom fired back.
The vehicle then crashed and four occupants ran. Authorities have arrested a person of interest.
Residents in the area, located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, told NBC Chicago they heard gunshots and then saw people lying in the streets near the home.
"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told the station. "Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."
Police said the victims - all adults - went to five different area hospitals. Nine people transported from the scene were in serious or critical condition. Others transported themselves to local hospitals.
Officers recovered 60 shell casings at the scene.
"We saw a car with about six bullet holes in it and it was turned facing the grass like he lost control. We saw a hat down on the ground and evidently it was his," said another witness, Kenneth Hughes.
