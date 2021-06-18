DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- An 18-year-old female is in the hospital after being struck during accidental gunfire.
According to officials, Danville police arrived in the area of the 1000 block of Clay St for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound around 5:04 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old Danville woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.
The victim told police she was inside her apartment with her boyfriend when she heard a loud noise and realized she had been shot.
Police say she was then taken to a hospital where she is currently still being treated and is listed in stable condition.
Danville Police immediately began an investigation into the incident and found the victim's 16-year-old boyfriend had accidentally discharged a handgun inside the victim's apartment, resulting in the victim being shot.
Police recovered the handgun at the scene and took the 16-year-old into custody on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated UUW - under 21 years old.
No other injuries were reported during the incident.
The incident remains under investigation as Danville Police try to determine how the 16-year-old came to be in possession of the handgun.
No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
