DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police report a 17-year-old was shot in killed Monday night in Decatur.
According to authorities at approximately 6:50 p.m. the Decatur Police Department responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave., in reference to a person being shot.
Upon arrival Police say, the victim, a 17 year old, male, Decatur resident, was located and transported to a local hospital, by ambulance.
Police report the victim later died as result of his injuries.
The Decatur Police Department is investigating leads, interviewing witnesses, and processing physical evidence.
This investigation is still on going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department with any information.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
