DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police have made an arrest in a shooting investigation where an 18-year-old victim was shot.
According to police, Andre T. Parchman, 18, of Danville was taken into custody around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, following a Nov. 24 shooting.
Police say on Nov. 24, around 11:18 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of the 1100 block of Robinson St in reference to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his torso.
During a follow-up investigation police learned that the victim was targeted for a robbery and during that encounter he was shot.
Authorities say, Parchman was identified as a suspect in this incident and he became aware that Danville Police were looking for him and turned himself in to detectives at the Danville Public Safety Building.
Parchman is currently awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Officials report the 18-year-old victim remains in an area hospital in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.