DECATUR, III (WAND) - Large police presence near the intersection of Sedgwick and Stone in Decatur.
Police are on scene investigating a shooting. Police say they responded to a shots fired call at 6:09 PM Sunday. Police say an 18-year-old was shot.
The victim's injuries are non life threatening.
WAND News is at the scene where there a multiple shell casings.
One neighbor tells WAND News she was driving out of her home when she saw the incident happen and "had to duck down."
Police say they are following up on leads on a suspect.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more information.
