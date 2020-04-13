SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old driver was shot early Sunday in Springfield, police said.
Officers said it happened after midnight Sunday, when the man was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was located in the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue. Shots hit him in his left shoulder and back.
A 21-year-old male passenger was not hurt.
The victim drove himself to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
Tenants at the apartment complex where the shooting happened said they heard gunshots and a car leaving, but it's unclear if this was the victim's car or a different vehicle. No vehicle descriptions were available early Monday.
Police found 13 shell casings in the area of the shooting. They are continuing to investigate.