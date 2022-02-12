CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old was shot in the leg at a Champaign Mall.
In a release, Champaign Police said at 2:07 p.m. they responded to a report of shots fired at Marketplace Mall on N. Neil Street.
When they arrived, officers learned that a physical altercation between a man and a woman started inside the building near the food court and then moved to the parking lot.
During the altercation, police said, Diamond Mitchell, 22, of Urbana fired one shot from a gun. That bullet hit a 19-year-old in the leg.
Officers provided aid to the teen until he was taken to the hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
Police took Mitchell into custody without incident. She is being held at the Champaign County Correctional Center. Police also recovered a loaded firearm from the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said while an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545.
