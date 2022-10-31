URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The people are in custody, and one is still wanted after a person was pistol-whipped and robbed in Urbana.
On Friday just before 11 p.m., a victim flagged down Urbana Police officers.
The victim had been lured to a location in the Aspen Court apartment complex after agreeing to buy items through social media.
The victim was robbed at gunpoint by three males and struck in the head with the pistol.
The victim was treated for injuries.
On Saturday, October 29 at 4:30 p.m., Urbana Officers were directed to two males suspected of the robbery.
Both males refused officers’ commands to stop and fled the scene, UPD said.
One male, 21-year-old, Jakeif Green of Urbana, was arrested prior to entering an address in the 1500 block of Hunter Street. The other male who fled from the police was also later found inside the same address. He was identified as a 16-year-old male from Urbana who also had an outstanding warrant of apprehension for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
When police searched the residence, they said they found evidence stolen from the victim and a gun matching the kind used in the robbery.
The juvenile was taken to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center and is awaiting further legal proceedings for Armed Robbery.
Green was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail and was issued a bond in the amount of $150,000 for Armed Robbery.
The third offender is still on the loose, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with security footage or information is asked to call Urbana Police.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.