CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are behind bars after a shots fired incident in Champaign Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 12:42 p.m. Champaign police responded to the 3300 block of Fields South Drive after receiving several reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found a crime scene with 11 shell casings in the Health Alliance parking lot.
Police said nobody was injured in the incident.
Champaign police said the initial investigation suggests someone in a red Kia fired toward two men walking. Police said the Kia fled the scene and the suspect who fired the shots has not been found.
Police said the two men who were shot at took off with a firearm and ran to the nearby Hampton Inn hotel. A court authorized search warrant was obtained and resulted in police recovering two handguns, one stolen, both with with extended capacity magazines.
The two men, Anthony D. Jamerson, 31, and Jovan S. Salusberry,28, were placed under arrest for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Both Jamerson and Salusberry have been transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center as they await court proceedings.
Although arrests have been made, the investigation is still on-going as police are still searching for the suspect in the Red Kia. Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545
