KANKAKEE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead and one person is injured following a Thursday morning shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse.
Police said they responded at about 9:15 p.m. to the south side of the courthouse for the shooting. Two men in their mid-20s were killed, NBC Chicago reports.
The injured person needed surgery Thursday. Their condition is unknown.
Authorities took two shooting suspects into custody at the county's sheriff's office. They said multiple firearms were found at the scene.
As a precaution, authorities temporarily closed city buildings. The coroner was dispatched to the area Thursday morning.
Kankakee School District 111 was on lockdown because of the shooting.
