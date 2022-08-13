CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.
According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out.
When officers arrived, they observed a couple hundred individuals congregating throughout an entire apartment complex and along the adjacent roadways; however, according to police there was no active fighting observed at that time.
Shortly after arriving on scene, officers reported hearing dozens of gunshots being fired.
According to CPD, one person was seen running from the scene and officers started to chase them. Officers quickly diverted their attention once they discovered a 19-year-old Champaign man with gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately rendered medical aid and the victim was ultimately transported by ambulance to a hospital.
While officers were at the hospital, CPD said a second gunshot victim arrived by personal transport. The victim is a 25-year-old Champaign man and had multiple gunshot wounds.
Both victims are currently in stable condition, according to police.
Officers recovered dozens of shell casings and found multiple structures and vehicles struck by gunfire.
Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
CPD is asking Officers residents and businesses nearby with exterior surveillance camera systems and/or witnesses with cell phone video footage to notify the police department. Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
