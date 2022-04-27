DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Police report a 21-year-old woman who is eight months pregnant was shot multiple times Tuesday evening.
According to police at approximately 9:20 p.m. Danville PD were dispatched to the 900 block of Cleveland for a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, Officers located a 21-year-old female who had been shot multiple times and learned that she was 8 months pregnant.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
While on the scene officers located several shell casings outside of the residence.
Police are working to learn more and will update the status of the mother and child as more information becomes available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
