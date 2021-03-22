SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Police say a 23-year-old man was shot after two suspects fired several times at vehicle he was in Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Peoria Road at about 1:19 p.m, according to a news release.
The vehicle had several bullet holes on the passenger side, and witnesses said a passenger was driven to the hospital after the shooting.
The man was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police said his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a northwest direction after the shooting. A description of the suspects was not available Monday.
The shooting remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
Lt. Sara Pickford said investigators received camera footage and other information about the shooting from community members.
Anyone with information is asked is asked to call Springfield police at 217-788-8325 or CrimeStoppers at 217-788-8427.
