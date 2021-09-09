DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was shot late Wednesday in Decatur.
Police have confirmed the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, in the 1000 block of W Macon St.
A 23-year-old victim was struck in the leg and his injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police say 6-7 gun shots were heard, yet no suspects were seen.
At this time no further information is being released.
WAND will continue to follow this developing story and report details as they are released.
