SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has life-threatening wounds after a Springfield shooting, police said.
Authorities responded to the area of South Grand Avenue and S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after receiving a Shot Spotter alert and found lots of shell casings and glass in the road. They learned a 25-year-old Springfield man, who suffered life-threatening wounds, was shot twice.
The victim went to HSHS St. John's Hospital.
This is a developing story.
