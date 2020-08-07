CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that happened in Champaign on May 21.
On May 21, police were called to the area of 200 South Country Fair Dr. for reports of a shooting.
Police found 25-year-old James Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said a group of people were gathered inside the apartment for a dice game. During the game, they said a fight broke out, resulting in Coleman being shot and killed.
On July 30, police got a warrant for London Taylor, 20, of Urbana for charges of first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection to the crime.
Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.
On Aug. 7 just before 10 a.m., police arrested Taylor without incident at the Champaign County Courthouse.
Police had previously arrested Keith Baker, 24, in connection with the homicide. He surrendered to the Champaign Police Department on May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.