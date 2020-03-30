SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people face charges after a major crash happened Friday night in Springfield.
Authorities said a black vehicle occupied by 21-year-old driver Jarrod Hammonds, 20-year-old passenger Shaquille Peak and another juvenile passenger was moving at high speed Friday night in a westbound direction on Jefferson Street. The car collided with another vehicle just after 10:30 p.m. at 6th Street and Jefferson Street.
Hammonds, Peak and the juvenile went to a hospital for injury treatment. Each of them faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member and no firearm owner identification card.
Hammonds and Peak face additional charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, while Hammonds faces another count of possession of a controlled substance, for which he was wanted on a $10,000 Sangamon County warrant.