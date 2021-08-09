SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were found dead Monday afternoon in a Springfield residence, police said in an update.
Officers said a friend had arrived at the residence, located in the 2500 block of S. 10th St., and found the victims. Officers and paramedics came to the scene and confirmed three people were dead.
The scene has been secured and a search warrant is sought for the residence, police said.
The identities of the victims are expected to be released at a later time by the Sangamon County coroner's office. This is an active homicide investigation.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.