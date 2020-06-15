DECATUR, IL. (WAND) - A shooting sends 4 people to the hospital, Decatur Police said.
Officers said at 1 a.m. Monday morning they were called to an area between the 700 and 800 block of East Johns Avenue to a report of a shooting. Police told WAND-News 3 people were shot at that location.
A 4th victim showed up to the hospital later Monday morning.
This comes after Decatur Police, Macon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police were called to the area for a large gathering of people. Officers report at least 100 people were in the area before the shooting happened.
The condition of the 4 victims is not life threatening.
WAND-News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.
