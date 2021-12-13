RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - About 100 shell casings were found at the scene of a shots fired response in Rantoul, police said.
Officers said they responded at about 3:40 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Pinecrest Drive in Rantoul. Police recovered the casings and live rounds of ammunition in the roadway.
Police believe multiple people in separate vehicles exchanged gunfire. There have not been any reports of injuries.
Anyone with information should call Rantoul police at (217)892-2103. Arrangements can be made for the private sharing of information.
Those who want to stay anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.