LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A Lincoln man who police said was dealing drugs has been arrested following a two month long investigation.
Agents with the Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group, ISP Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and Lincoln Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Pulaski St. Thursday.
Joseph Hickey was arrested and charged with dealing a controlled substance.
Police said they had been staking out the house for two months.
The investigation is continuing.