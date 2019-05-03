DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The same man accused of kidnapping a child is also charged with burglarizing a Decatur house.
Tommy L. Call, 33, had a theft charge added to a list of counts against him after police say he went into the rear window of an East Fulton Avenue house on April 18 and stole items. The list of things property includes an Xbox One, an iPad and a wedding ring, along with other jewelry and electronics. In total, police say those items are worth over $3,000.
Officers say they caught Call on April 28 as he was driving a stolen Lexus with a stolen Xbox, laptop, headset and iPad in it. He’s accused of pawning multiple rings from the burglary at Decatur Jewelry and Pawn.
Call is facing an aggravated kidnapping charge after officers say he drove away from a house with a second man’s 1-year-old child still in the backseat on April 19. That second man had just been arrested after police responded to a call of someone handing items from the roof of a West Wood Street house to someone else on the ground. Police say the car Call was in at that time was a stolen Jeep Cherokee.
There are 18 total charges against Call, police records show. Those counts include multiple theft charges and several burglary counts.