SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said battered an elderly woman and stole her purse.
It happened Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Dollar General at 930 W. Jefferson St. in Springfield.
Police said the suspect came up to the woman in the store and began forcefully trying to take her handbag from her.
The elderly woman fought back. Police said he battered her and then ran south from the store with her purse.
If you can identify this suspect call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500.
