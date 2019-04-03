SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and law enforcement agencies across the state will be out on the roads specifically looking for drivers who are using their phones.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office has partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation, state police and more than 100 law enforcement agencies in the state to remind people to keep their eyes on the road.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says sending a text can take a driver's eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds.
"You literally can travel the length of a football field in a matter of seconds, especially at highway speeds," Campbell said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Association reports more than 3,000 people died in car crashes involving distracted drivers in 2017.
Over the last decade, using cell phones while driving has become one of the leading causes for car crashes.
"I think our society has become very impatient," Campbell said. "We are a hurry up, got to get there society and we try to multitask while driving."
Currently, Sangamon County has deputies out on patrol who are solely focusing on distracted driving.
"There literally has been everything that people do behind the wheel," Campbell said. "I have witnessed people reading, shaving and putting on makeup."
A ticket for distracted driving could cost a driver $120.