SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An unknown suspect shot a man and woman as they sat in their vehicle Saturday afternoon, police said in an update.
The victims included a 35-year-old man and 36-year-old woman. Police said the car was in a parking lot when shots were fired.
The man was shot in the midsection and leg, while the woman was hit several times in her lower body.
Police said the victims are stable Monday. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
There is no suspect information available as of Monday afternoon.