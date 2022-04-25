BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Alcohol was a factor in an early morning rollover crash in Beardstown, police said.
At 1:40 Monday morning Beardstown Fire and Ambulance were called for a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Monroe St.
Officials said two women had hit a parked car causing their vehicle to roll.
Both women were thrown from the vehicle and treated at the scene.
Alcohol was determined to be a contributing factor, police said. The driver was cited for Driving Under the Influence.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
