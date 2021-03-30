CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police said an alert neighbor led to two car burglary suspects getting arrested.
It happened at about 10:29 p.m. on March 28, when officers said a resident saw two suspicious males running through their yard in the 700 block of Money Tree Drive. It was quickly discovered an unlocked vehicle in the area was burglarized and several items were stolen.
Police said they found two juvenile males in the area that matched the description of the people seen running on surveillance video. After a further investigation, the juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
One of the juveniles had an outstanding warrant out for their arrests, police said, and the other possessed a a bag of illegal narcotic pills.
"We want to remind the public to continue to remove all valuables and lock up your vehicles every night, so as to make yourselves a very hard target for thieves," a statement from Chatham police said. "Also, if you see any suspicious activity or person(s) in your neighborhood, please report them to police. Thank you!
