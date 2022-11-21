SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning.
According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
Lanes were shut down for an extended period of time, but as of 1 p.m. were all reopened.
At this no further information has been released.
