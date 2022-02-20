CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A physical altercations may have led to a shots fired incident in Champaign, according to police.
On Sunday at 1:47 a.m. Champaign Police said officers responded to the 200 block of West Clark Street for a report of a battery, followed by shots fired.
In a release, police said on arrival, officers learned of a fight that left a 41-year-old man hurt. Officers also discovered evidence of gunfire.
Soon after, officers learned a 27-year-old man arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the man arrived by personal transportation.
The preliminary investigation found a physical altercation occurred and may have escalated into the shots fired incident, according to police.
Police ask any resident or business nearby with exterior surveillance camera system to notify them. Police believe video footage may be of assistance in the investigation.
No arrests have been made. The 27-year-old has non-life threatening wounds.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
