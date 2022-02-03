SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- An Amtrak passenger train struck a vehicle stuck on train tracks in Springfield, according to police.
Police report at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday evening a vehicle became stuck on the tracks at 6th and North Grand in Springfield and unable to move due to weather conditions.
The driver exited the vehicle as the crossing arms were descending and after a failed attempt to push his vehicle out of the way, moved to safety.
The northbound Amtrak train was unable to stop before striking the unoccupied vehicle. The train reportedly had 70 passengers and 4 crew members on board at the time of the incident.
Police say there are no reported injuries, and no citations were issued.
