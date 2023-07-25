DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A tragic accident almost cost a 14-year-old boy his life. On Monday night, a teenager got his hands on a gun, and accidentally shot himself in the arm. Police say he's now left with life long disabilities.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said the easy access to weapons and lack of parental guidance are just a few of the issues to blame.
"Parents need to just have a conversation with their kids. They need to be parents, they need to be checking in on their kids, seeing what they're doing, what they're involved in, what they might have in their room and what they're up to," said Chief Brandel.
Youth gun-violence is an issue that has increased both locally and nationally. Community programs are trying to step in and meet the need for change, such as the R3 National Youth Advocate Program in Decatur.
"These days it's been the younger crowd. And I feel like the guns are too accessible to them. It's just like, how do we keep them away from these guns? That's a big part of our program. Trying to keep the kids off the streets," said Amaris Joyner, community specialist for R3 NYAP.
Lawre Dampeer, R3 program supervisor, told WAND News that they have deep discussions with the youth in their programs. Dampeer said providing a safe space for teens to talk is crucial.
"We're talking about life skills, we're talking about gangs, we're talking about what to do in those peer pressure situations. And we're getting real raw and uncut answers. And that's what we want."
The R3 program in Decatur has several programs to assist youth and adults. From their parenting classes, BOSS program, family strengthening programs, and more. For more information on how to get involved, visit their Facebook page here. You can also contact Lawree Dampeer at ldampeer@nyap.org.
