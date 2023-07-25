CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Fire and police departments were present at Jefferson Middle School for a six-hour training to help officers better address emergency scenarios.
“We want to hammer that training point home and actually be in a place where this is most likely to happen here or something that is more publicized and popularized to happen, we want to train in those locations, so we’re used to it if this does happen,” said Sergeant Sean Ater with the Champaign Police Department.
The training is part of an ongoing effort to ensure officers are prepared to work fast and cooperatively in these situations.
“We want to hammer that training point home and actually be in a place where this is most likely to happen here or something that is more publicized and popularized to happen, we want to train in those locations, so we’re used to it if this does happen,” said Lieutenant Blake Kuhns with the Urbana Fire Department.
Kuhns also said that it's important for departments to work together to better understand how to work fast and effectively.
"The biggest takeaway that the fire department or EMS personnel that are here today is working in conjunction with the police department to ensure that we’re adequately operating together to get all victims out and transported to the hospital.”
