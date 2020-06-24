DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A community event showing appreciation to police is set for Thursday in Decatur.
Organizer Nicole Pinkston said people will gather on the lawn of the Decatur Police Department from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in support of police. All who attend are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
Police officers will receive goody bags and drinks. Signs of encouragement will be held up and prayer cards will be handed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.