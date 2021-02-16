DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is barricaded inside of a Decatur home with a weapon Tuesday, police said.
Authorities said the suspect had battered his girlfriend. She was able to get out.
Further details are limited at this time as Police Chief Jim Getz said it is early in the investigation.
A police presence with this situation is happening in the 1100 block of Illinois Circle.
WAND News will bring you more details on this developing story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.