DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an armed man broke into an apartment and attacked a person while demanding money.
Stacey D. Bates, 51, is accused of entering a man’s apartment as he slept on Feb. 16 and waking him up. Police say Bates, who had a small chrome pistol in his hand, asked the victim for $20 and started punching him in the face when he was told no.
Officers say Bates then put the victim in a headlock before they handed him $540 in cash. Bates threatened to kill the victim if he called law enforcement, according to sworn statements, then left the apartment.
The apartment was in the 1000 block of N. College Street.
Bates faces a home invasion charge. His bond in Macon County is $50,000.