DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who shot out a window in a delivery driver’s car.
Police were called to the 700 block of Cleveland Street for an attempted armed robbery around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived, they found a victim who said he was a delivery driver for the Green Jade Restaurant.
The victim told police that he was delivering food in the area when he was approached by three black males. All of them were wearing dark colored clothing. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to the victim.
When the victim tried to flee, they heard a gunshot and a window of the vehicle shatter.
The victim suffered lacerations to his hand. Police say the suspects didn’t get away with anything.